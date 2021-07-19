“This is now becoming the pandemic of the unvaccinated”: COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise across NCFL

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - COVID-19 numbers are on the rise across Florida as more than 45,603 new cases were reported in the Florida Department of Health’s most recent data, compared to 10,459 new cases reported this time last month.

UF Health Shands is reporting 70 patients currently being treated for COVID-19, up by 56 patients compared to 16 days ago. Hospital CEO Ed Jimenez said nine out of ten 9 out of 10 of the patients are not vaccinated.

“This is now becoming the pandemic of the unvaccinated,” said Jimenez while reciting a quote he overheard. “I think the data from the hospital leads to some confirmatory data to that. In Florida, since herd immunity wasn’t achieved this is predictable.”

This comes after the hospital’s COVID-19 numbers peaked in January at 140 patients. As the Health Department reports 51.6% of the population in Alachua County vaccinated, Jimenez continues stressing the importance of getting the vaccine.

‘Getting vaccinated should mean “I probably will not go into the ICU. Maybe I’ll feel some aches and pains, but I probably will not end up in the ICU.” It’ll dull the impact,’ said Jimenez.

He said UF Health will continue providing information on vaccines and are working to ramp up vaccination efforts.

“You trust us for Gatorade. You trust us to do AI. You trust us to do marine biology,” added Jimenez. “Why stop trusting us now?”

Similar trends are being reported across North Central Florida, from North Florida Regional Medical Center to Advent Health.

