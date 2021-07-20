Alachua County Commission votes to permanently end the ban on open containers

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commission narrowly voted to permanently end the open container ordinance that banned drinking on public streets.

The commission temporarily suspended the ordinance at the beginning of the pandemic. Over the objections of several public speakers, the Commission voted 4-3 to make the change permanent. Commissioners David Arreola, Gail Johnson, and Desmond Duncan-Walker voted in dissent.

