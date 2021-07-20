Advertisement

Alachua County Commission votes to permanently end the ban on open containers

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commission narrowly voted to permanently end the open container ordinance that banned drinking on public streets.

The commission temporarily suspended the ordinance at the beginning of the pandemic. Over the objections of several public speakers, the Commission voted 4-3 to make the change permanent. Commissioners David Arreola, Gail Johnson, and Desmond Duncan-Walker voted in dissent.

