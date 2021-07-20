Advertisement

Alachua County facemask hearing has been denied

Citing privacy concerns in June, the appeals court overturned a lower court decision that said the ordinance was constitutional.
Citing privacy concerns in June, the appeals court overturned a lower court decision that said the ordinance was constitutional.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It may be the last gasp in the legal battle over Alachua County’s facemask ordinance.

The first district court of appeal on Monday ruled against a motion to rehear the case. Citing privacy concerns in June, the appeals court overturned a lower court decision that said the ordinance was constitutional.

Analyzing Monday’s ruling in an email to County Commissioners, Deputy County Attorney Bob Swain wrote, “Even though we could take this to the supreme court, there is no guarantee that it would rule on it or rule in our favor given that the law has changed and the underlying case did not seek damages.”

