Alachua County facemask hearing has been denied

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It may be the last gasp in the legal battle over Alachua County’s facemask ordinance.

The first district court of appeal on Monday ruled against a motion to rehear the case. Citing privacy concerns in June, the appeals court overturned a lower court decision that said the ordinance was constitutional.

Analyzing Monday’s ruling in an email to County Commissioners, Deputy County Attorney Bob Swain wrote, “Even though we could take this to the supreme court, there is no guarantee that it would rule on it or rule in our favor given that the law has changed and the underlying case did not seek damages.”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.