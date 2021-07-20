BREAKING: GPD investigates a drive-by shooting in SE Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Officials with the Gainesville Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting in the Lincoln Estates neighborhood that injured two people. Nearby residents tell TV20 they heard multiple rounds being fired in the area.

According to Graham Glover, the Public Information Officer for GPD, two victims have non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victims has not been released at this time.

He said police began receiving calls at around 8:30 p.m. Monday about shots fired near SE 19th Terrace and SE 12th Avenue. Glover explained, the dark-colored vehicle was traveling north on SE 19th Terrace and began firing shots at a crowd. This all happened outside of a home in the neighborhood.

Police don’t know how many people were inside the vehicle, but Glover said they do believe there was more than one person. They don’t know yet if this shooting is connected to Sunday night’s drive-by shooting in Northeast Gainesville.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD or Alachua County Crime Stoppers.

