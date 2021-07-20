Advertisement

DEVELOPING: Parts of SW 34th Street in Gainesville closed after deadly crash

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Parts of SW 34th Street in Gainesville are blocked following a deadly crash Tuesday afternoon.

Gainesville police say the crash happened near Hull Road when a car and motorcycle collided, killing one person.

At this time, 34th Street is closed southbound between 2nd Avenue and Radio Road.

TRENDING STORY: A Lake City man is in jail following a raid on an illegal cock fighting ring

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One dead and five injured in Gainesville shooting
Four injured and one dead after drive-by shooting near Waldo Road in Gainesville
Sarah Brown
A Gainesville woman is in jail after leaving her infant in a hot car
Officials with the Gainesville Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting in the...
BREAKING: GPD investigates a drive-by shooting in SE Gainesville
“We’ve got a problem on our hands”: GPD and 8th Avenue residents speak on recent drive-by...
“We’ve got a problem on our hands”: GPD and 8th Avenue residents speak on recent drive-by shooting death
Driver caught on surveillance video almost hitting children.
Ocala Drive-in Theatre damaged after reckless driver knocked down poles, and fences, nearly hitting children

Latest News

One dead in head-on motorcycle crash near University of Florida
One dead in head-on motorcycle crash near University of Florida
One dead in head-on motorcycle crash near University of Florida
One dead in head-on motorcycle crash near University of Florida - clipped version
florida opioid
Florida overdose deaths skyrocketed in 2020
florida opioid
Florida Overdose Deaths Skyrocketed in 2020
florida justice death penalty
Former Florida Justice questions executions