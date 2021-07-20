DEVELOPING: Parts of SW 34th Street in Gainesville closed after deadly crash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Parts of SW 34th Street in Gainesville are blocked following a deadly crash Tuesday afternoon.

Gainesville police say the crash happened near Hull Road when a car and motorcycle collided, killing one person.

At this time, 34th Street is closed southbound between 2nd Avenue and Radio Road.

TRENDING STORY: A Lake City man is in jail following a raid on an illegal cock fighting ring

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.