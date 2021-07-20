Advertisement

Farm Fact: Florida Longan

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida may be famous for its oranges, but our friends at the Alachua County Farm Bureau want to tell us about another fruit that thrives in the Sunshine State.

Here’s this week’s farm fact.

RELATED STORY: Farm Fact: Jackfruit in Florida

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One dead and five injured in Gainesville shooting
Four injured and one dead after drive-by shooting near Waldo Road in Gainesville
Sarah Brown
A Gainesville woman is in jail after leaving her infant in a hot car
Driver caught on surveillance video almost hitting children.
Ocala Drive-in Theatre damaged after reckless driver knocked down poles, and fences, nearly hitting children
“We’ve got a problem on our hands”: GPD and 8th Avenue residents speak on recent drive-by...
“We’ve got a problem on our hands”: GPD and 8th Avenue residents speak on recent drive-by shooting death
Alma Duran
MCSO: Deputies arrest a woman for reporting a false rape in March in an attempt to gain U.S. citizenship

Latest News

Farm Fact: Florida Longan
Farm Fact: Florida Longan
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
BREAKING: GPD investigates a drive-by shooting in SE Gainesville
BREAKING: GPD investigates a drive-by shooting in SE Gainesville
Officials with the Gainesville Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting in the...
BREAKING: GPD investigates a drive-by shooting in SE Gainesville