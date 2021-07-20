Advertisement

Former Gator Dan Cross giving back to the community through fundamentals camp

This is Cross’ 17th year holding the camp at Saint Francis Catholic School
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Kids who love the game of basketball in the Gainesville area have an opportunity to learn from Gator basketball star Dan Cross through the All Fundamentals Camp at Saint Francis Catholic School.

Cross runs this camp at Saint Francis every July and also holds a Christmas break camp at the school in December as well.

Dan Cross attended the University of Florida from 1991-1995, where he was key member of the Gators’ run to the 1994 NCAA Final Four.

Cross now runs annual basketball camps in Carbondale, Gainesville and Orlando, as well as managing an organization called “Athlete Connections” that counsels former college athletes on transitioning from college to life after sports.

The former Gator is humbled that he has the opportunity to give back to the Gainesville community and to the fifty kids apart of the camp.

“It means a lot. Someone has done the same thing for me at this age, so I’m more obligated to come back and give what I’ve been taught to the next generation of kids,” said Cross. “We’re big on discipline. You know we’re big on structure, we’re big on fundamentals, so just want to be able to provide a structure, give the parents something for their kids to do in the summer, and give the kids something to look forward to in the summer time as well.”

