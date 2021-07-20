Advertisement

Gainesville City Commission allows business to sublet property that the city helped them purchase

By Camron Lunn
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Monday, The Gainesville City Commission decided to let Phalanx Defense System sublet the property, that was purchased in 2016 with city help, to another business.

The building is located at 1125 NE 8th Ave. in Gainesville, but the majority of the business has moved to South Carolina. Phalanx already contacted Colliers Real Estate to start the process of leasing out the building and they already have a potential business that would be able to occupy the space.

At-Large City Commissioner Gail Johnson says that allowing this to happen could open up similar proposals that the commission may have to vet.

Commissioner Johnson said, “Even though there are going to be jobs created, a hundred jobs created, Great, I love that, what happens next time? Where does it end?”

District II Commissioner Harvey Ward did not want to see the building vacant for a longer amount of time than was necessary.

“The question before us is do we want an empty building or do we want something that supports the neighborhood around it, I want something that supports the neighborhood around it,” said Commissioner Ward.

Four people commented during the public comment portion of the meeting, all of them agreeing that the city should not allow Phalanx to move out of the building that they were contractually obligated to stay at for another five years. Nathan Skop, one of those who commented during the discussion summed up that opinion.

“And now Colliers is coming into the equation and trying to use Jedi mind tricks to get you to do what they want you to do trying to, which is against the public interest. Certainly, if you want to sublet it, sublet it, but they entered a lease they have an obligation and hold them legally accountable,” said Skop.

The Commission voted five to two to approve the decision to amend the reverter allowing Phalanx to sublet the property. The dissenting commissioners were Commissioner Johnson and District I Commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker.

