GPD: Police arrest a man with a gun near the Lincoln Estates shooting crime scene

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested a man in the area of the Lincoln Estates shooting Monday night.

According to police, they arrested Bernard Carter when the vehicle he was in was stopped while driving through the crime scene.

While searching the vehicle, the 18-year-old tried hiding something beneath him.

Police ended up finding a firearm on him.

He’s being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

At this time, GPD cannot confirm if he is connected to Monday night’s shooting.

