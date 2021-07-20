GPD: Police arrest a man with a gun near the Lincoln Estates shooting crime scene

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested a man in the area of the Lincoln Estates shooting Monday night.

According to police, they arrested Bernard Carter when the vehicle he was in was stopped while driving through the crime scene.

While searching the vehicle, the 18-year-old tried hiding something beneath him.

Police ended up finding a firearm on him.

He’s being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

At this time, GPD cannot confirm if he is connected to Monday night’s shooting.

