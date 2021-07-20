Advertisement

A Lake City man is in jail following a raid on an illegal cock fighting ring

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement arrested several people from North Central Florida in connection to an illegal cock fighting ring.

Along with the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Services and numerous other agencies, they arrested 29 people including 13 from North Central Florida.

The warrant for the raid was executed on Calhoun Road in Mayo where they recovered 41 birds that were brought there for the sole purpose of having them fight to the death.

Scottie Phillips of Lake City faces the most charges in connection with the case, including four separate felonies.

