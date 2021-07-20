Law enforcement leaders reflect on trip to U.S.-Mexico border

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods and Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken are back in north central Florida after a trip to the Texas-Mexico border with Congresswoman Kat Cammack.

RELATED: NCFL leaders travel to U.S.-Mexico border amid immigration crisis

The group of seven spent two days with border patrol officers, the Texas Department of Public Safety and other law enforcement officials.

After some time of reflection, they said this isn’t a political issue, it’s a humanitarian crisis.

Illegal immigration and the transportation of drugs into the country are two of the main concerns for police and sheriff’s deputies here in north central Florida.

“Our investigations over and over and over again have lead us right back to Mexico. We’re recovering fentanyl that’s stamped, it literally has a stamp on it that says from Mexico with a sombrero hat,” Police Chief Mike Balken said.

Law enforcement is responding to drug overdose calls everyday in Marion County.

RELATED: Police officials track drug dealers closely, treatment centers see an inordinate increase in patients asking for help

Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken told us he saw firsthand both of these concerns.

“We sat Thursday night and watched the cartel form up a group of people across the Rio Grande, they knew we were there, they could care less who was on the other side of the river…As a local law enfacement administer, it’s a slap in the face,” Balken added.

And Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is equally as upset.

“Your heart breaks, you get furious, you get upset, you get mad, and you get frustrated all at once, all of these emotions for what you’re seeing,” Woods said, “This is something that we witnessed, the coyote looked at the national guard who was the translator that was there for us, looked at him and told him, there was an infant in the raft and that infant couldn’t be no more three to four months old, he said, I’ll throw the infant in the Rio Grande if you mess with me,” he added.

Sheriff Woods and Chief Balken both said their trips were made possible through department funds used for training and to attend different conferences.

Chief Balken said he’s going to take this knowledge to educate the public and other local leaders.

Sheriff Woods said he plans to build up intelligence and drug units, and they both agreed to work more closely with federal partners.

RELATED: Undocumented immigrant arrested for lying about being kidnapped, drugged and raped

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.