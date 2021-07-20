One dead in head-on motorcycle crash near University of Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A deadly crash blocked parts of Southwest 34th St in Gainesville.

Gainesville police say the crash happened near Hull Rd near the university.

A car and a motorcycle collided before 5 PM on July 20, killing one person.

Following the crash, 34th St was closed southbound between 2nd Ave and Radio Rd.

