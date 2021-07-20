Advertisement

One dead in head-on motorcycle crash near University of Florida

By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A deadly crash blocked parts of Southwest 34th St in Gainesville.

Gainesville police say the crash happened near Hull Rd near the university.

A car and a motorcycle collided before 5 PM on July 20, killing one person.

Following the crash, 34th St was closed southbound between 2nd Ave and Radio Rd.

