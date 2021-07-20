Santa Fe River Preserve grows after newest addition

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

The Alachua Conservation Trust has acquired another new piece of land after starting nine years ago on 96 acres alone.

Over the last decade, the preserve’s acreage has gone up to over 1,000 after adding another 133 acres earlier this month.

The land is in northern Alachua County and is fronted by the Santa Fe River.

Executive Director Tom Kay gave credit to those that helped contribute to the trust.

When I asked him about the support, Kay told me, “the cool thing about this is it’s just great public/private partnership to make these projects possible. And we’re just sort of a conduit for making that happen.”

Plans for the new addition include hiking trails and even a kayak launch for visitors to enjoy.

Trust leaders are trying to help preserve the Santa Fe River Basin, which is the larger vision of the project.

Tom Kay explained their vision, saying, “Right now we’ve got about 62 percent of the river on one side or the other protected, and it’s possible to protect as much as 75 percent of it on one side or the other, whether it’s through another acquisition or working with private landowners and protecting properties with conservation easements.”

The trust’s goal is to protect 75-thousand acres of the river basin by 2045.

