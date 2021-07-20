Advertisement

Twitter puts Ga. lawmaker Greene in time-out over vaccine misinformation

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., was put in Twitter time-out on Tuesday.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., was put in Twitter time-out on Tuesday.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia got a half-day ban from Twitter.

On Monday evening, the social media platform restricted Greene’s account after labeling two of her tweets about the COVID-19 vaccine as “misleading.”

This isn’t the first time Greene has been reprimanded by Twitter.

She was also suspended for 12 hours in January after she shared false information about the 2020 election via tweets.

If Greene shares more misinformation in the future, she could face a permanent ban.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead and five injured in Gainesville shooting
Four injured and one dead after drive-by shooting near Waldo Road in Gainesville
Sarah Brown
A Gainesville woman is in jail after leaving her infant in a hot car
Driver caught on surveillance video almost hitting children.
Ocala Drive-in Theatre damaged after reckless driver knocked down poles, and fences, nearly hitting children
“We’ve got a problem on our hands”: GPD and 8th Avenue residents speak on recent drive-by...
“We’ve got a problem on our hands”: GPD and 8th Avenue residents speak on recent drive-by shooting death
Alma Duran
MCSO: Deputies arrest a woman for reporting a false rape in March in an attempt to gain U.S. citizenship

Latest News

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Blue Origin as well as Amazon, on Tuesday will become the second...
Bezos riding own rocket on company’s 1st flight with people
Farm Fact: Florida Longan
Farm Fact: Florida Longan
Farm Fact: Florida Longan
Farm Fact: Florida Longan
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST