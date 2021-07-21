Additional charges filed against suspect accused of shooting at Levy County deputies

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEVY CO., Fla. (WCJB) - Additional charges have been filed against the suspect accused of shooting at Levy County deputies last week.

Adam Scott, 39, was initially charged with attempted murder of law enforcement officers. Detectives are now adding charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon and tampering with evidence.

Last Thursday, deputies responded to a home on US Highway 41 near Williston for a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, Scott fired at four deputies and then ran off.

He was found a day later hiding in the brush near the home.

