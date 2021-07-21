Alachua County School Board considers whether or not to require masks next school year

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As COVID cases rise across the country, Alachua County School Board members are considering whether to require students to wear masks next semester.

At the end of Tuesday night’s meeting, many parents and concerned citizens took the opportunity to express their views on requiring masks. One idea floated was whether to create separate classrooms for masks and no masks.

The board members didn’t take a definite stance on the issue but will make a decision on the policy at their August 3 meeting.

