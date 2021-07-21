Advertisement

Alachua County School Board considers whether or not to require masks next school year

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As COVID cases rise across the country, Alachua County School Board members are considering whether to require students to wear masks next semester.

At the end of Tuesday night’s meeting, many parents and concerned citizens took the opportunity to express their views on requiring masks. One idea floated was whether to create separate classrooms for masks and no masks.

The board members didn’t take a definite stance on the issue but will make a decision on the policy at their August 3 meeting.

