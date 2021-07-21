Advertisement

Despite Canadian easing, US extends land border restrictions

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The United States government is extending the closure of the land borders with Canada and Mexico until at least Aug. 21.

The move announced Wednesday by the Department of Homeland Security came two days after the Canadian government announced it would begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7.

At the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 both the U.S. and Canadian governments restricted non-essential travel by land between the two countries, although Canadians have been able to fly into the United States.

Until the Canadian decision on Monday, the two governments had extended the closure every month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEVELOPING: Parts of SW 34th Street in Gainesville closed after deadly crash
DEVELOPING: Parts of SW 34th Street in Gainesville closed after deadly crash
One dead in head-on motorcycle crash near University of Florida
One dead in head-on motorcycle crash near University of Florida
Bernard Carter
GPD: Police arrest a man with a gun near the Lincoln Estates shooting crime scene
Officials with the Gainesville Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting in the...
BREAKING: GPD investigates a drive-by shooting in SE Gainesville
Citing privacy concerns in June, the appeals court overturned a lower court decision that said...
Alachua County face mask hearing has been denied

Latest News

UF researchers find fatal disease affecting gopher tortoises
UF researchers find fatal disease affecting gopher tortoises
The Canadian government announced it would begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into...
Canada to reopen border to vaccinated Americans
FILE - In this April 15, 2021 file photo, Andrew Bostad, center, talks with his mother, Brandi...
Federal judge blocks Arkansas transgender youth treatment ban
Valerie Young 911 call
TV20 has the 911 call from Delia Young’s aunt, Valerie Young, who reported Delia missing