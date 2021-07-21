FAA reports 89 new unruly passenger incidents
(CNN) – There’s been another spike in reports of unruly passengers aboard planes in the United States.
In the past week alone, federal authorities have received reports of 89 new incidents and seven more incident filings are on the way.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, as of Tuesday, there have been more than 3,500 unruly passenger reports this year.
Most of those incidents, about 2,600, involve the federal mask requirement on public transportation.
The FAA has opened 581 investigations this year.
By comparison, the average number of cases per year over the past 15 years is about 180.
According to Transportation Security Administration, 85 of its officers have been assaulted at airport checkpoints.
Two of those incidents happened on Monday.
