“It takes a lot off the plate”: Ronald McDonald House fundraisers helping families with sick children stay close

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida is gearing up for it's biggest fundraiser of the year. The Red Shoe Affair and other fundraisers help fund the Ronald McDonald House which helps families, like the Nicholsons, to stay close to their child undergoing treatment at UF Health Shand

“It gives you a little insight into how crucial and critical this can be for people,” said James Nicholson.

The Nicholson’s have been staying at the Ronald McDonald House for two months, as four-year-old Caiden is undergoing treatment for neuroblastoma, cancer affecting the kidneys.

“He’s such a trooper and such a fighter. It’s amazing how well he’s done,” said Caiden’s mother, Cassie Nicholson.

Cassie and James said they were hopping from hotel to hotel before landing at the house. They now have a place to cook, do laundry, and stay just minutes away from the hospital.

“It takes a lot off the plate for there to be a place like this,” said James. “It’s humbling. It’s nice. I think it makes your heart full,” added Cassie.

Next, the Nicholsons will be heading to Jacksonville where they’ll be staying at another Ronald McDonald House. Caiden will undergo two weeks of radiation there before coming back to UF Health for immunotherapy.

“All these people that donate and give to make this operate they’re doing great work,” said James. “It makes you go okay after all of this what can we do to give back? How can we help the next family,” added Cassie.

The Red Shoe Affair will be taking place on August 21. For more information on the event and how to get involved click here.

