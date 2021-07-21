LISTEN: American Legion 911 call explains stolen vehicle from the scene

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tv 20 obtained the last of 18 911 calls made on the night of the American Legion shooting, now it’s easier to understand how two suspects fled the scene in a stolen car.

“I don’t know where my car is at, it’s a black Nissan Sentra 2008 and it was stolen from the American Legion,” said the unnamed caller.

Less than ten minutes after the shooting, the caller told dispatchers her car was stolen from the scene of the shooting. The same night, 14-year-old Jakaren Ford was chased by Alachua County sheriff’s deputies to Cabana Beach Apartments in Gainesville. Ford was driving 17-year-old Javari Baptiste, who is charged with attempted second-degree murder, resisting an officer without violence, possession of a firearm by a delinquent and tampering with physical evidence.

“I don’t know. I just ran for my friend because there was a shooting because I was sitting in the car and that’s when the shooting had happened and I left to go find him because I didn’t know what was going on.”

Ford is charged as a minor with accessory after the fact for driving the stolen vehicle.

“I’m really sorry,” said the caller. “It was a shooting, I didn’t mean to leave my car and I was scared.” The dispatcher responded, “It’s not your fault at all, ok.”

The owner of the stolen vehicle called 911 and said she was sitting in her car when shots were fired and she ran off for a friend.

“Um it was about literally like 10, 15 minutes ago. It wasn’t that long ago, it was right after the shooting happened. They stole it.”

The mass shooting took the life of 13-year-old Christopher Scott.

