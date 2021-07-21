Advertisement

New prosecutor appointed in shooting of Rayshard Brooks

FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo from a screen grab taken from body camera video...
FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo from a screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department Rayshard Brooks, right, speaks with Officer Garrett Rolfe, left, in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant, in Atlanta. A judge on Friday, June 4, 2021 granted a request from the district attorney in Atlanta to recuse her office from prosecuting the police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks and instructed the state attorney general to appoint another prosecutor.(Source: Atlanta Police Department via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s attorney general has appointed the head of a prosecutors’ group to oversee the criminal case against the police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks last year.

Attorney General Chris Carr announced Wednesday he has appointed Peter Skandalakis as substitute prosecutor in the case against Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe.

Skandalakis is executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, a government agency that supports Georgia prosecutors.

His appointment comes after a judge last month recused another prosecutor from the case.

Brooks, who was Black, was shot after he struggled with Rolfe and another white officer who were responding to complaints that Brooks had fallen asleep in the drive-thru lane of a Wendy’s restaurant.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEVELOPING: Parts of SW 34th Street in Gainesville closed after deadly crash
DEVELOPING: Parts of SW 34th Street in Gainesville closed after deadly crash
One dead in head-on motorcycle crash near University of Florida
One dead in head-on motorcycle crash near University of Florida
Bernard Carter
GPD: Police arrest a man with a gun near the Lincoln Estates shooting crime scene
Officials with the Gainesville Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting in the...
BREAKING: GPD investigates a drive-by shooting in SE Gainesville
Citing privacy concerns in June, the appeals court overturned a lower court decision that said...
Alachua County face mask hearing has been denied

Latest News

The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning...
Wildfire smoke clouds sky, hurts air quality on East Coast
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin...
Pelosi bars Trump allies from Jan. 6 probe, GOP may boycott
The GOP is pulling out of the select committee investigating the January 6 riots on Capitol...
1/6 committee chaos: GOP pulls picks after rejections
UF Health hosts symposium on heat, heart, and head injuries and conditions
UF Health hosts Heat, Heart and Head Injury Symposium
File - In this June 11, 2021 file photo customers wear face masks in an outdoor mall with...
COVID-19 cases in US triple over 2 weeks amid misinformation