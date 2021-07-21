Police investigate vandalized sports complex in Bradford County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Edwards Road Sports Complex in Bradford County was vandalized over the weekend.

A detective with the Starke Police Department found parts of the complex torn apart while doing a property check.

According to officers, the door to the men’s bathroom was cracked open. When the officer walked in, pieces of drywall were shattered across the floor.

“The way the damage was found we’re pretty sure it was juveniles being mischief,” said Jeff Johnson, the Starke Police Chief.

Officers said all other doors were secure, but a hole in the bathroom wall led to the concession stand where the suspects vandalized more property.

Tyler Orton, the president of the complex, said it makes him sad that someone had enough anger to destroy the property.

He said this complex means everything to his family, and he wants to give the people who vandalized it something more constructive than a punishment.

“I want to provide them an opportunity to play here, work here, do whatever, I’ll sponsor them I’ll do whatever it takes... A lot of people just want to throw the book at them well I’m not that person.”

Meantime, Police Chief Johnson said this isn’t the first time they have investigated this type of vandalism.

“We’ve had a couple other parks in Starke that have been vandalized, the bathrooms and stuff like that.”

He said the incidents were all done in a close time period.

Johnson said the police department does have leads they’re following, but he asks if anyone has more information to come forward.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.