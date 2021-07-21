Advertisement

Police investigate vandalized sports complex in Bradford County

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Edwards Road Sports Complex in Bradford County was vandalized over the weekend.

A detective with the Starke Police Department found parts of the complex torn apart while doing a property check.

According to officers, the door to the men’s bathroom was cracked open. When the officer walked in, pieces of drywall were shattered across the floor.

“The way the damage was found we’re pretty sure it was juveniles being mischief,” said Jeff Johnson, the Starke Police Chief.

Officers said all other doors were secure, but a hole in the bathroom wall led to the concession stand where the suspects vandalized more property.

Tyler Orton, the president of the complex, said it makes him sad that someone had enough anger to destroy the property.

He said this complex means everything to his family, and he wants to give the people who vandalized it something more constructive than a punishment.

“I want to provide them an opportunity to play here, work here, do whatever, I’ll sponsor them I’ll do whatever it takes... A lot of people just want to throw the book at them well I’m not that person.”

Meantime, Police Chief Johnson said this isn’t the first time they have investigated this type of vandalism.

“We’ve had a couple other parks in Starke that have been vandalized, the bathrooms and stuff like that.”

He said the incidents were all done in a close time period.

Johnson said the police department does have leads they’re following, but he asks if anyone has more information to come forward.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

DEVELOPING: Parts of SW 34th Street in Gainesville closed after deadly crash
DEVELOPING: Parts of SW 34th Street in Gainesville closed after deadly crash
One dead in head-on motorcycle crash near University of Florida
One dead in head-on motorcycle crash near University of Florida
Bernard Carter
GPD: Police arrest a man with a gun near the Lincoln Estates shooting crime scene
Officials with the Gainesville Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting in the...
BREAKING: GPD investigates a drive-by shooting in SE Gainesville
Citing privacy concerns in June, the appeals court overturned a lower court decision that said...
Alachua County face mask hearing has been denied

Latest News

Now, this may soon turn into a legal battle as Alexander has hired a lawyer to investigate his...
Former Ocala Fire Chief Shane Alexander hires a lawyer to investigate his termination
Police investigate vandalized sports complex in Bradford County
Police investigate vandalized sports complex in Bradford County
VAlerie Young
TV20 has the 911 call from Delia Young’s aunt, Valerie Young, who reported Delia missing
Jeremiah Greathouse said his client was wrongfully terminated.
Former Ocala Fire Chief Shane Alexander hires a lawyer to investigate his termination