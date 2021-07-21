Rep. Kat Cammack appointed to the Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Congresswoman kat cammack has been appointed by Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy to serve in the Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth—a board aimed at tackling economic inequality.

Economic disparity in the United States is an ever-growing issue, as the wealth gap between the one percent and the rest continues to broaden every year.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County face mask hearing has been denied

Democrat Jim Himes—of Connecticut—will serve as the chair, and Republican Byron Donalds, of Florida’s 19th district, will also be on the committee.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.