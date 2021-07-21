Advertisement

Rep. Kat Cammack appointed to the Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Congresswoman kat cammack has been appointed by Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy to serve in the Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth—a board aimed at tackling economic inequality.

Economic disparity in the United States is an ever-growing issue, as the wealth gap between the one percent and the rest continues to broaden every year.

Democrat Jim Himes—of Connecticut—will serve as the chair, and Republican Byron Donalds, of Florida’s 19th district, will also be on the committee.

