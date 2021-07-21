Advertisement

Shoplifter arrested after he threatened Walmart employees

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police arrested a shoplifter after he threatened employees, It happened Tuesday morning at the Walmart on US 301 in Starke.

Officers say 29 year old Curtis Aaron threatened an employee who tried to stop him from stealing. Officers got to the scene before Aaron could leave he was found with a bag of crystal meth.

Arron is being held at the Bradford County Jail, no bond has been set.

