Advertisement

Tee Time Week Seven: Hole of the Week (No.18 at Stone Creek GC)

Weekly feature takes you to Ocala for scenic finishing hole
By Chris Pinson
Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In week seven of Tee Time, Chris Pinson finds himself back in Ocala at Stone Creek for Hole of the Week.

The signature hole of this incredible golf course is the par-4 18th.

The slight dog-leg right features a wide fairway, with little trouble to the left or right of it. There are a trio of bunkers down the right-hand side of the rough, but to find those off the tee means you’ve hit a wayward drive.

Once you reach your ball in the short stuff, you’ll notice the green is surrounded by a gigantic bunker that wraps around the green starting on the left and carries well beyond the hole. If your approach shot lands in here, getting up and down for par will be a real challenge.

There’s also a small bunker that guards the green on the front right. It certainly doesn’t have the teeth of its bigger, bunker brother, but can also be a costly trap if you wind up finding it.

If you’re able to take advantage of a solid drive and hit a quality golf shot that leaves you below the hole, since going beyond the pin will carry the ball into a large collection area, then you’ll leave yourself a good look at birdie.

Stone Creek is a great test of golf for any player, of any skill level, and provides wonderful amenities for practice and post-round food and drinks.

Stone Creek is located at 9676 S W 62nd Loop, Ocala, FL 34481.

To book a lesson or tee time at Stone Creek, call 352.854.1272

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

DEVELOPING: Parts of SW 34th Street in Gainesville closed after deadly crash
DEVELOPING: Parts of SW 34th Street in Gainesville closed after deadly crash
One dead in head-on motorcycle crash near University of Florida
One dead in head-on motorcycle crash near University of Florida
Bernard Carter
GPD: Police arrest a man with a gun near the Lincoln Estates shooting crime scene
Officials with the Gainesville Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting in the...
BREAKING: GPD investigates a drive-by shooting in SE Gainesville
Citing privacy concerns in June, the appeals court overturned a lower court decision that said...
Alachua County face mask hearing has been denied

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts with the championship trophy after...
Milwaukee Bucks claim first NBA title since 1971, clinch finals in six games over Suns, 105-98
Featuring the finishing hole at Ocala course
Tee Time Week Seven: Hole of the Week, Stone Creek GC
Saint Francis, Tuesday
Former Gator Dan Cross giving back to the community through fundamentals camp
Cross instilling fundamentals in young players
Dan Cross Hoops Camp