Tee Time Week Seven: Hole of the Week (No.18 at Stone Creek GC)

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In week seven of Tee Time, Chris Pinson finds himself back in Ocala at Stone Creek for Hole of the Week.

The signature hole of this incredible golf course is the par-4 18th.

The slight dog-leg right features a wide fairway, with little trouble to the left or right of it. There are a trio of bunkers down the right-hand side of the rough, but to find those off the tee means you’ve hit a wayward drive.

Once you reach your ball in the short stuff, you’ll notice the green is surrounded by a gigantic bunker that wraps around the green starting on the left and carries well beyond the hole. If your approach shot lands in here, getting up and down for par will be a real challenge.

There’s also a small bunker that guards the green on the front right. It certainly doesn’t have the teeth of its bigger, bunker brother, but can also be a costly trap if you wind up finding it.

If you’re able to take advantage of a solid drive and hit a quality golf shot that leaves you below the hole, since going beyond the pin will carry the ball into a large collection area, then you’ll leave yourself a good look at birdie.

Stone Creek is a great test of golf for any player, of any skill level, and provides wonderful amenities for practice and post-round food and drinks.

Stone Creek is located at 9676 S W 62nd Loop, Ocala, FL 34481.

To book a lesson or tee time at Stone Creek, call 352.854.1272

