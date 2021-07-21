Advertisement

TV20 has the 911 call from Delia Young’s aunt, Valerie Young, who reported Delia missing

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was the day after May 15, Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies sent out the missing child alert for 13-year-old Delia Young, when her aunt, Valerie Young, called 9-1-1 to also report Delia missing.

“The last time I saw her was 6:30 yesterday morning,” said Young to the dispatcher.

The 9-1-1 call was made the morning of May 16 where Young went through the moment she claims she last saw Delia, which doesn’t match the account of what her sister, Marian Williams told Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies.

“She’s done this times before ma’am.”

Williams was Delia’s legal guardian and claimed Valerie is responsible for killing Delia on May 17. According to Young’s call, it’s unclear what time she last saw Delia.

RELATED STORY: The second suspect in Delia Young case makes first appearance in Alachua County court

“And she was inside the bedroom and when I went in, when I went in like 7, it was 7 o’clock when I went in. 7 o’clock last night? No ma’am it was 6 o’clock yesterday, 6:30 yesterday because she sleep in on Saturday. We always sleep in on Saturdays and Sundays. We don’t go to church.”

The day Williams confessed to Delia’s death on May 27, is the same day Young turned herself into authorities.

“Do you think she could be with anyone? Or do you think she’s by herself?” said the dispatcher.

“I don’t know. I don’t know where she.. She said she had a boyfriend but I never met the guy,” responded Young.

Both Young and Williams are being charged with first-degree murder, two counts of neglect of a child with great bodily harm among other felonies. They each have no bond.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

DEVELOPING: Parts of SW 34th Street in Gainesville closed after deadly crash
DEVELOPING: Parts of SW 34th Street in Gainesville closed after deadly crash
One dead in head-on motorcycle crash near University of Florida
One dead in head-on motorcycle crash near University of Florida
Bernard Carter
GPD: Police arrest a man with a gun near the Lincoln Estates shooting crime scene
Officials with the Gainesville Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting in the...
BREAKING: GPD investigates a drive-by shooting in SE Gainesville
Citing privacy concerns in June, the appeals court overturned a lower court decision that said...
Alachua County face mask hearing has been denied

Latest News

UF researchers find fatal disease affecting gopher tortoises
UF researchers find fatal disease affecting gopher tortoises
Valerie Young 911 call
TV20 has the 911 call from Delia Young’s aunt, Valerie Young, who reported Delia missing
UF researchers find fatal disease affecting gopher tortoises
UF researchers find fatal disease affecting gopher tortoises
Rep. Kat Cammack appointed to the Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth
Rep. Kat Cammack appointed to the Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth