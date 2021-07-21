TV20 has the 911 call from Delia Young’s aunt, Valerie Young, who reported Delia missing

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was the day after May 15, Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies sent out the missing child alert for 13-year-old Delia Young, when her aunt, Valerie Young, called 9-1-1 to also report Delia missing.

“The last time I saw her was 6:30 yesterday morning,” said Young to the dispatcher.

The 9-1-1 call was made the morning of May 16 where Young went through the moment she claims she last saw Delia, which doesn’t match the account of what her sister, Marian Williams told Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies.

“She’s done this times before ma’am.”

Williams was Delia’s legal guardian and claimed Valerie is responsible for killing Delia on May 17. According to Young’s call, it’s unclear what time she last saw Delia.

“And she was inside the bedroom and when I went in, when I went in like 7, it was 7 o’clock when I went in. 7 o’clock last night? No ma’am it was 6 o’clock yesterday, 6:30 yesterday because she sleep in on Saturday. We always sleep in on Saturdays and Sundays. We don’t go to church.”

The day Williams confessed to Delia’s death on May 27, is the same day Young turned herself into authorities.

“Do you think she could be with anyone? Or do you think she’s by herself?” said the dispatcher.

“I don’t know. I don’t know where she.. She said she had a boyfriend but I never met the guy,” responded Young.

Both Young and Williams are being charged with first-degree murder, two counts of neglect of a child with great bodily harm among other felonies. They each have no bond.

