TV20 obtains 911 calls made from inside the American Legion Post minutes after mass shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -More than a dozen people called 911 pleading for help after June 24th’s mass shooting at the American Legion Post that killed 13-year-old Christopher Scott.

“911, what is the address of the emergency,” asked the 911 dispatcher.

“Hey, I’m at a teen party right next to the U-Haul on 441. Somebody just shot the whole party up, and somebody is shot right here,” explained the unidentifed frantic caller.

“Can I get someone to the American Legion? Somebody was shooting up here,” said another caller.

These 911 calls now paint a clearer picture of the chaos and fear on that tragic June night.

“I’m on the phone with the police now,” yelled one of the many callers.

The calls made were from young people attending a birthday party.

“Do you know who may have shot them,” asked the dispatcher?

“No, I don’t. I don’t, we at a kid party,” said the caller.

Rather than celebrating, people were forced to step in to help those who were shot.

“How many times you got, you’re only hit once,” one caller asked a nearby victim? “One time,” responded the caller.

“One time, okay,” confirmed the dispatcher.

“Okay, just stay calm. We got pressure on the wound. We got pressure on the wound,” explained one caller as they were helping another victim suffering from gunshots.

Others were helping by consoling those that were hurt.

“You’re fine. I swear your good. You just got shot in the arm. You good, you good, just talk to him. You good, you fine, you fine,” said one of the people trying to help a victim as they are talking to police.

Throughout all of the calls, dispatchers try to determine who was responsible for this heinous act, but many didn’t know who was behind the crime or where they went.

“Where is the person that had the gun,” asked the dispatcher.

“I don’t know. I was just outside, and I heard it,” responded the caller.

One of the callers tells dispatchers they have surveillance video of the gunman, which has not yet been made available to us.

“Somebody walked in and opened fire. Nobody knows who it is. I got it on video. I have surveillance cameras,” explained the caller.

Many parents are worried about their child’s safety, and some begin calling the police for answers.

“My daughter called me screaming that there was a shooting and somebody got caught. Then she is not answering,” said the parent.

Weeks later, three people under 18 remain behind bars accused of committing the crime. They are 17-year-old Jarquez Mitchell, 17-year-old Javari Baptiste, and 16-year-old Christian Jones.14-year-old Jakaren Ford is charged as a minor with accessory after the fact for being the getaway driver.

