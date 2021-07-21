UF Health hosts Heat, Heart and Head Injury Symposium

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

It’s summertime in Florida and you can sure feel it out there.

Fall camp is approaching for high school players, and practicing in the heat is just a way of life.

Players’ safety comes first, and Athletic Director at Hawthorne High School, Dustin Adkins, told me that their staff takes many precautions to ensure that kids are safe when on the field.

Adkins says that “We make sure we offer cooling periods like after a certain amount of time “hey you need a couple minutes off to recover yourself. After practices, we have a cooling tub and ice tub we have ice bags we give the players. And it’s just you know constant monitoring cause you know heat signs and heat illnesses they might show up, symptoms might be different from one kid to another so really just being on top of it.”

Adkins and others in the area attended the UF Health Heat, Heart, and Head Injury Symposium Wednesday night.

Dr. Jason Zaremski, the co-director of the symposium, says the goal of the program is to raise awareness to coaches, parents, and administration on how to prepare for sports safely.

He and others were guest speakers for the event last night and discussed sport-related injuries such as concussions, heat exhaustion, and even the dangers of Covid-19.

