Alachua County Pets: Oscar, Jefferson, and Raina

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Oscar here is anything but a grouch. Shelter staff says both he and his sibling, Felix, are playful and sweet.

Jefferson is a boxer mix. He is generally obedient but can get a little distracted sometimes. He’s looking for his new best friend.

Raina is an American Staff mix. She is friendly with people and is a constant tail-wagger.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

