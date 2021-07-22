Cirque Alcatraz: Rated R circus to come to NCFL

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An R-rated circus is making it’s way to North Central Florida for the weekend.

Cirque Alcatraz features a variety of stunts, aerial acts, adult humor, and more all while following a story of two wrongfully convicted prisoners. This production is rated “R” due to the raw content of the story featuring adult language, acts of simulated violence, and suggestive dialogue and situations, according to Cirque Italia.

TRENDING STORY: Midtown bar “Grog House” will remain closed after city inspection reveals the floor is unstable

The experience begins upon walking into the big white tents next to the Oaks Mall in Gainesville. Guests are immersed into a prison-like atmosphere where inmates unload from their bus and get locked up before the show.

“There’s a moment for a release of emotion,” said comedian Ryan Combs. “People have been pent up but this is an opportunity to come out and laugh, scream and have a good time and leave happy. I think that’s why people like Cirque Alcatraz.”

The Cirque Alcatraz acrobats are people of many talents. I’ll give myself credit though because it takes talent to try and remain calm while large men sprint at you full speed ahead seconds before going live😅 pic.twitter.com/sWiHyuTxKj — Amber Pellicone (@AmberPellicone) July 22, 2021

Showtimes are as follows:

July 22 – Thursday: 7:30pm

July 23 – Friday: 7:30pm

July 24 – Saturday: 6:30pm & 9:30pm

July 25 – Sunday: 5:30pm & 8:30pm

For tickets click here.

Cirque Alcatraz: Rated R circus comes to NCFL (Cirque Italia)

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.