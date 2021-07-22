Advertisement

Cirque Alcatraz: Rated R circus to come to NCFL

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An R-rated circus is making it’s way to North Central Florida for the weekend.

Cirque Alcatraz features a variety of stunts, aerial acts, adult humor, and more all while following a story of two wrongfully convicted prisoners. This production is rated “R” due to the raw content of the story featuring adult language, acts of simulated violence, and suggestive dialogue and situations, according to Cirque Italia.

The experience begins upon walking into the big white tents next to the Oaks Mall in Gainesville. Guests are immersed into a prison-like atmosphere where inmates unload from their bus and get locked up before the show.

“There’s a moment for a release of emotion,” said comedian Ryan Combs. “People have been pent up but this is an opportunity to come out and laugh, scream and have a good time and leave happy. I think that’s why people like Cirque Alcatraz.”

Showtimes are as follows:

July 22 – Thursday: 7:30pm

July 23 – Friday: 7:30pm

July 24 – Saturday: 6:30pm & 9:30pm

July 25 – Sunday: 5:30pm & 8:30pm

For tickets click here.

Cirque Alcatraz: Rated R circus comes to NCFL
Cirque Alcatraz: Rated R circus comes to NCFL(Cirque Italia)

Horse Capital TV features all you can find at the reopened Florida Horse Park
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Lake City Police arrest a man in connection to a deadly shooting in June
