Advertisement

Columbia County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed two people Monday night

Two people were killed Monday night in a shooting in Columbia County.
Two people were killed Monday night in a shooting in Columbia County.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead following a shooting that happened in Southeastern Columbia County on Monday night.

Deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting at 220 SE Britt Place in Lake City just after 8 p.m.

RELATED STORY: Lake City Police arrest a man in connection to a deadly shooting in June

Investigators are not releasing any other information at this time because the case is still open, but they say the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One dead in head-on motorcycle crash near University of Florida
One dead in head-on motorcycle crash near University of Florida
Former Santa Fe High School teacher Christopher Salamone plead guilty to sexually battering a...
Former Santa Fe High School teacher pleads guilty to sexually battering a minor
DEVELOPING: Parts of SW 34th Street in Gainesville closed after deadly crash
DEVELOPING: Parts of SW 34th Street in Gainesville closed after deadly crash
Valerie Young 911 call
TV20 has the 911 call from Delia Young’s aunt, Valerie Young, who reported Delia missing
Officers say 29 year old Curtis Aaron threatened an employee who tried to stop him from stealing.
Shoplifter arrested after he threatened Walmart employees

Latest News

Horse Capital TV features all you can find at the reopened Florida Horse Park
Horse Capital TV features all you can find at the reopened Florida Horse Park
Horse Capital TV features all you can find at the reopened Florida Horse Park
Horse Capital TV features all you can find at the reopened Florida Horse Park
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Marquez Henry
Lake City Police arrest a man in connection to a deadly shooting in June