Columbia County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed two people Monday night

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead following a shooting that happened in Southeastern Columbia County on Monday night.

Deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting at 220 SE Britt Place in Lake City just after 8 p.m.

RELATED STORY: Lake City Police arrest a man in connection to a deadly shooting in June

Investigators are not releasing any other information at this time because the case is still open, but they say the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.