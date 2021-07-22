Advertisement

Deadly crash in Alachua stops traffic on 441

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after a crash near the city of Alachua brought traffic to a stop.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a pickup was headed north on US-441 when the 39-year-old man driving the truck lost control near 104th Terrace.

The truck ran off the roadway and flipped, killing the driver.

His passenger had minor injuries.

Traffic resumed as normal hours after the crash.

