Former Santa Fe High School teacher pleads guilty to sexually battering a minor

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Santa Fe High School teacher Christopher Salamone plead guilty to sexually battering a minor.

The 35-year-old will spend 10 years in prison and serve 25 years of sex offender probation following his prison sentence.

Chief investigator Darry Lloyd stated that the key to this successful prosecution was the admission of guilt.

“It is extremely important for the parents and those other young people to know that he has admitted to the guilt and that this was successful prosecution knowing sometimes that it goes underreported.”

Salamone’s attorney Mark O’Mara has yet to respond for comment.

