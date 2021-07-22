Advertisement

Gainesville city commissioners discuss redrawing district lines

By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A month after Governor DeSantis vacated Alachua County school board member Diyonne Mcgraw’s seat because she lives outside her district, Gainesville city commissioners started the process of redrawing the city’s districts.

A new software was introduced at the meeting that will allow residents to submit their own district maps for consideration.

According to commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos, a timeline proposed in the meeting agenda is not the timeline commissioners are using for the time being. He said an updated timeline will be posted in a few months.

This meeting is commonly scheduled following the census, but the recent census numbers are delayed due to Covid-19.

Commissioner Hayes-Santos said he still has a time frame in mind to set the new district lines.

Related Story: Former Ocala Fire Chief Shane Alexander hires a lawyer to investigate his termination

“The goal of this is to have an open and transparent process, having the public be able to submit maps that they think are fair districts as well. And then have those new districts up for the fall 2022 elections is my goal,” Hayes-Santos said.

Mayor Lauren Poe said that this brings the community in on the process and can give everyone a voice who wants one.

“The value is going to have is making it available for as many as our neighbors that want to present maps, tell us why they think it works, and then we just - cause we’re all ultimately the ones that are legally obligated to make the decision,” Mayor Poe explained.

Hayes-Santos clarified that redrawing the districts in the city is not related to the current school board controversy surrounding Diyonne Mcgraw. However, he explained that it’s important for officials to live in the district they are elected, because it is imperative to have fair representation in the community.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One dead in head-on motorcycle crash near University of Florida
One dead in head-on motorcycle crash near University of Florida
Former Santa Fe High School teacher Christopher Salamone plead guilty to sexually battering a...
Former Santa Fe High School teacher pleads guilty to sexually battering a minor
DEVELOPING: Parts of SW 34th Street in Gainesville closed after deadly crash
DEVELOPING: Parts of SW 34th Street in Gainesville closed after deadly crash
Valerie Young 911 call
TV20 has the 911 call from Delia Young’s aunt, Valerie Young, who reported Delia missing
A deadly crash near the city of Alachua brought traffic to a stop.
Deadly crash in Alachua stops traffic on 441

Latest News

Two people arrested in connection to death caused by overdose
Two people arrested in connection to death caused by overdose
Gainesville city commissioners discuss redrawing district lines
Gainesville city commissioners discuss redrawing district lines - clipped version
Hoarded Gainesville home
“Year in, year out. It stays like that”: Gainesville residents want answers for unsightly neighborhood home
Hoarded Gainesville home
“Year in, year out. It stays like that”: Gainesville residents want answers for unsightly neighborhood home