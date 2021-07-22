Home sales continue to rise around North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - According to the latest numbers, home sale numbers are continuing to skyrocket - particularly in Ocala.

In the Florida Realtors June report, home sales in the Ocala area increased by 37.5 percent compared to June of 2020. Prices also rose by more than 30 percent. In Gainesville, sales jumped 12 percent.

Townhouse and condo sales in Ocala remain red hot, with an increase of 162 percent. Gainesville also jumped 57 percent.

