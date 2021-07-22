Advertisement

Home sales continue to rise around North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - According to the latest numbers, home sale numbers are continuing to skyrocket - particularly in Ocala.

In the Florida Realtors June report, home sales in the Ocala area increased by 37.5 percent compared to June of 2020. Prices also rose by more than 30 percent. In Gainesville, sales jumped 12 percent.

Townhouse and condo sales in Ocala remain red hot, with an increase of 162 percent. Gainesville also jumped 57 percent.

