Horse Capital TV features all you can find at the reopened Florida Horse Park

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - During the height of the pandemic, the Florida Horse Park shut down for 3 months. Now that they are back in the full swing of things, we checked in to see their progress and growth over the past year.

The Florida Horse Park is in partnership with the Marion County Emergency Management team. During hurricane season, the park is a distribution center for the Sheriff’s Office. For more information on that and all their events visit www.flhorsepark.com

