Lake City Police arrest a man in connection to a deadly shooting in June

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in June that left one person dead and another injured.

According to police, Marquez Henry shot and killed 23-year-old Shane Boone and another 33-year-old woman on June 28th near the intersection of Northeast Jackson Avenue and Northeast Montana Street.

U.S. Marshals arrested the 22-year-old on a warrant Wednesday in Jacksonville.

He’s charged with homicide, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

TRENDING STORY: TV20 has the 911 call from Delia Young’s aunt, Valerie Young, who reported Delia missing

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.