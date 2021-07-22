Lake City Police arrest a man in connection to a deadly shooting in June
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in June that left one person dead and another injured.
According to police, Marquez Henry shot and killed 23-year-old Shane Boone and another 33-year-old woman on June 28th near the intersection of Northeast Jackson Avenue and Northeast Montana Street.
U.S. Marshals arrested the 22-year-old on a warrant Wednesday in Jacksonville.
He’s charged with homicide, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
