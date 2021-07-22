Advertisement

Major websites knocked offline

According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content...
According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content delivery network Akamai are reporting outages.(Source: Gray News)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Major websites like UPS, FedEx and Home Depot were knocked offline Thursday.

According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content delivery network Akamai were reporting outages.

“We are aware of an emerging issue with the Edge DNS service,” Akamai said on its website. “We are actively investigating the issue.”

The Domain Name System (DNS) is the phonebook of the Internet. Websites on the internet are accessed through domain names like usp.com or homedepot.com.

The problem appeared to peak around 12:20 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector.

“We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations,” Akamai said on Twitter. “We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated.”

Websites appeared to return to normal by early afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in head-on motorcycle crash near University of Florida
One dead in head-on motorcycle crash near University of Florida
Former Santa Fe High School teacher Christopher Salamone plead guilty to sexually battering a...
Former Santa Fe High School teacher pleads guilty to sexually battering a minor
DEVELOPING: Parts of SW 34th Street in Gainesville closed after deadly crash
DEVELOPING: Parts of SW 34th Street in Gainesville closed after deadly crash
Valerie Young 911 call
TV20 has the 911 call from Delia Young’s aunt, Valerie Young, who reported Delia missing
Officers say 29 year old Curtis Aaron threatened an employee who tried to stop him from stealing.
Shoplifter arrested after he threatened Walmart employees

Latest News

Give and Go Prepared Foods Corporation is voluntarily recalling the muffins, sold across the...
Packaged muffins recalled due to possible listeria contamination
Horse Capital TV features all you can find at the reopened Florida Horse Park
Horse Capital TV features all you can find at the reopened Florida Horse Park
Give and Go Prepared Foods Corporation is voluntarily recalling the muffins, sold across the...
Packaged muffins recalled due to possible listeria contamination
Horse Capital TV features all you can find at the reopened Florida Horse Park
Horse Capital TV features all you can find at the reopened Florida Horse Park