Midtown bar “Grog House” will remain closed after city inspection reveals the floor is unstable

By Dylan Lyons
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gainesville bar “Grog House” was shut down on Wednesday because the floor is in danger of collapsing. City officials inspected the bar after they received a complaint which was submitted through the myGNV portal.

The second-floor bar is located just across the street from the University of Florida. The building it sits in was initially constructed in 1947 and the design was updated in 1972.

UF students who have been to the bar said they will be more cautious after hearing this news.

“I’m going to dance less hard,” explained Makena Winch.

“I’m going to be more aware of how many people are in the building,” said Ellie Winer.

They said they aren’t surprised by the news.

“If it gets packed, I might head on out,” said Winch.

A statement sent to TV20 from City of Gainesville officials explains, “City neighborhood enhancement officials are responding to a complaint entered through the City’s myGNV portal. They inspected the property today [Wednesday] and advised the property owner the Grog House must remain closed to public occupancy until the structure can be further evaluated and repaired.”

Gator Gold Coast owns the building.

A statement on the door of the bar reads in part, “Grog House will be closed for maintenance until further notice.”

TV20 is working to obtain the inspection report and the initial complaint.

