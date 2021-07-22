Advertisement

Miniature horses return home from uplifting first responders and families in Surfside

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gentle Carousel is a non-profit organization where they take 20 or more therapy horses around the nation to give victims and their families a sense of relief.

They went to Surfside with their horse “Magic,” spending time comforting families and first responders after the building collapse.

On Thursday, they read to children as part of their summer reading program.

Jorge Garcia-Bengochea the executive director said meeting the victims is very rewarding.

“These are usually very intense situations that we’re visiting with so you know you have a little horse prancing and come in and maybe put it’s muzzle upon the bed it gives people an opportunity to smile. It’s almost like they have permission to laugh again.”

They also visit hospitals to raise the spirits of children battling various conditions.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One dead in head-on motorcycle crash near University of Florida
One dead in head-on motorcycle crash near University of Florida
Former Santa Fe High School teacher Christopher Salamone plead guilty to sexually battering a...
Former Santa Fe High School teacher pleads guilty to sexually battering a minor
DEVELOPING: Parts of SW 34th Street in Gainesville closed after deadly crash
DEVELOPING: Parts of SW 34th Street in Gainesville closed after deadly crash
Valerie Young 911 call
TV20 has the 911 call from Delia Young’s aunt, Valerie Young, who reported Delia missing
A deadly crash near the city of Alachua brought traffic to a stop.
Deadly crash in Alachua stops traffic on 441

Latest News

Miniature horses return home from uplifting first responders and families in Surfside
Miniature horses return home from uplifting first responders and families in Surfside
Parents at the meeting were delighted with the decision.
Marion County Public Schools: Masks are optional for 2021-22 school year
School board members came to a consensus to make masks optional for this upcoming school year.
Marion County Public Schools: Masks are optional for 2021-22 school year
Columbia County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed two people Monday night
Columbia County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed two people Monday night