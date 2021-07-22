Miniature horses return home from uplifting first responders and families in Surfside

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gentle Carousel is a non-profit organization where they take 20 or more therapy horses around the nation to give victims and their families a sense of relief.

They went to Surfside with their horse “Magic,” spending time comforting families and first responders after the building collapse.

On Thursday, they read to children as part of their summer reading program.

Jorge Garcia-Bengochea the executive director said meeting the victims is very rewarding.

“These are usually very intense situations that we’re visiting with so you know you have a little horse prancing and come in and maybe put it’s muzzle upon the bed it gives people an opportunity to smile. It’s almost like they have permission to laugh again.”

They also visit hospitals to raise the spirits of children battling various conditions.

