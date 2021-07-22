NCFL man arrested on illegal weapon possession charges in New York City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - New York State Police say 20-year-old Jai’Anthony Holley of Lake City was arrested for the criminal possession of a weapon during a routine traffic stop in upstate New York.
Holley had a 9 mm pistol and a loaded magazine without a permit.
Previous court records indicate that Holley was offered a pre-trial diversion program last month after being charged with obstruction of a search warrant. These arrangements are offered to first-time offenders as an opportunity to avoid the stigma of a criminal conviction.
