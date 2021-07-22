NCFL man arrested on illegal weapon possession charges in New York City

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - New York State Police say 20-year-old Jai’Anthony Holley of Lake City was arrested for the criminal possession of a weapon during a routine traffic stop in upstate New York.

Holley had a 9 mm pistol and a loaded magazine without a permit.

Previous court records indicate that Holley was offered a pre-trial diversion program last month after being charged with obstruction of a search warrant. These arrangements are offered to first-time offenders as an opportunity to avoid the stigma of a criminal conviction.

