Ocala police investigating deadly crash

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are investigating a deadly crash that happened at the intersection of NE 3rd Street and 10th Avenue.

19-year-old Isaiah Wiggins ran a stop sign at 10th Avenue according to the other driver.

After the collision, Wiggins was thrown from the vehicle and died on impact.

Wiggins was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.

The other driver was not injured.

