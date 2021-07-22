Ocala police investigating deadly crash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are investigating a deadly crash that happened at the intersection of NE 3rd Street and 10th Avenue.

19-year-old Isaiah Wiggins ran a stop sign at 10th Avenue according to the other driver.

After the collision, Wiggins was thrown from the vehicle and died on impact.

Wiggins was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.

The other driver was not injured.

