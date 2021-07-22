Ocala police investigating deadly crash
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are investigating a deadly crash that happened at the intersection of NE 3rd Street and 10th Avenue.
19-year-old Isaiah Wiggins ran a stop sign at 10th Avenue according to the other driver.
After the collision, Wiggins was thrown from the vehicle and died on impact.
Wiggins was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.
The other driver was not injured.
RELATED STORY: One dead in head-on motorcycle crash near University of Florida
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.