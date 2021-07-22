Stolen car chase in Marion County ends with vehicle stuck in mud

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A high speed chase in Marion County ended with a stolen pick up truck getting stuck in the mud.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating reports of multiple vehicles being stolen near NW Gainesville Road.

While conducting the investigation, deputies saw one of the reported vehicles, a white F-350, traveling near north Highway 314-A.

A high speed chase ensued, ending with 36-year-old Daniel Dean being arrested on two charges of grand theft auto, dealing in stolen property and multiple other charges.

TRENDING STORY: Deadly crash in Alachua stops traffic on 441

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.