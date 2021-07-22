Advertisement

Stolen car chase in Marion County ends with vehicle stuck in mud

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A high speed chase in Marion County ended with a stolen pick up truck getting stuck in the mud.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating reports of multiple vehicles being stolen near NW Gainesville Road.

While conducting the investigation, deputies saw one of the reported vehicles, a white F-350, traveling near north Highway 314-A.

A high speed chase ensued, ending with 36-year-old Daniel Dean being arrested on two charges of grand theft auto, dealing in stolen property and multiple other charges.

TRENDING STORY: Deadly crash in Alachua stops traffic on 441

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One dead in head-on motorcycle crash near University of Florida
One dead in head-on motorcycle crash near University of Florida
Former Santa Fe High School teacher Christopher Salamone plead guilty to sexually battering a...
Former Santa Fe High School teacher pleads guilty to sexually battering a minor
DEVELOPING: Parts of SW 34th Street in Gainesville closed after deadly crash
DEVELOPING: Parts of SW 34th Street in Gainesville closed after deadly crash
Valerie Young 911 call
TV20 has the 911 call from Delia Young’s aunt, Valerie Young, who reported Delia missing
A deadly crash near the city of Alachua brought traffic to a stop.
Deadly crash in Alachua stops traffic on 441

Latest News

Miniature horses return home from uplifting first responders and families in Surfside
Miniature horses return home from uplifting first responders and families in Surfside
Magic is one of the horses making people smile.
Miniature horses return home from uplifting first responders and families in Surfside
Parents at the meeting were delighted with the decision.
Marion County Public Schools: Masks are optional for 2021-22 school year
School board members came to a consensus to make masks optional for this upcoming school year.
Marion County Public Schools: Masks are optional for 2021-22 school year
Columbia County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed two people Monday night
Columbia County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed two people Monday night