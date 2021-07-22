Advertisement

Two people arrested in connection to death caused by overdose

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In Columbia County two people have been arrested in connection to a death caused by an overdose a year ago.

52-year old Christopher Jones and 43-year-old Rosandra Crusaw are now behind bars.

Sheriff’s deputies said the pair is responsible for dealing a woman the drugs that killed her.

Deputies found the woman unconscious.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said the murder charge is fitting.

“The sheriff is very committed in making sure we go after people for providing drugs in these overdose cases,” said Sgt. Steven Khachigan.

This type of charge is becoming more common in North Central Florida because there has been more traction in legislation to charge people in these situations.

