“Year in, year out. It stays like that”: Gainesville residents want answers for unsightly neighborhood home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Residents of a Northwest Gainesville neighborhood say they’ve dealt with an eyesore at the entrance of their community for the past 17 years.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah. We don’t know what to do anymore. We just turn a blind eye when we walk past,” said 29-year-resident Sherry Nobles. “Day in, day out. Year in, year out. It stays like that,” said 30-year-resident Pat Berger.

Property records show the property off of Northwest 22 Avenue in Gainesville has been owned by the Englert family since 2003. City of Gainesville public records have the home on a repeat-offender list after a number of neighbor complaints and multiple city code violations. The latest code inspection from 2018 says the home has a huge amount of trash, containers, debris and areas where mosquitoes breed.

“You know, and we talked about the need for safety at the residence,” added 17-year-resident Linda Bradley. “I’ve also talked to him about places he can recycle and that doesn’t set well.”

Three years later, the property still shows what the 2018 report says and more. Hence a $100 per day since then until the trash is cleared.

TV 20 spoke with Doug Englert, who neighbors say lives in the home, multiple times on the phone but he kept avoiding an interview.

Now that the property is listed under the “repeat-offender” list, the Gainesville city attorney’s office is handling the case. Although, neighbors say they have heard this before.

