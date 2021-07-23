ACPS deploying additional school nurses to provide COVID-19 support

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More nurses will be deployed to Alachua County Public Schools this fall to support COVID mitigation efforts.

These nurses will be available due to a new collaboration between the district and the Alachua County Health Department.

The Health Department has hired 30 nurses to work in local schools for the upcoming school year. They will be joining the nurses who already work at each of the district’s schools.

RELATED STORY: $44 million is coming to Florida schools, including schools in North Central Florida

The additional nurses will be taking on most of the COVID-related tasks at schools, including contact tracing, testing, vaccination support and education. During the last school year, much of that work had to be done by school administrators and other staff members.

Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon believes these additional nurses will allow other staff and administrators to focus on their intended responsibilities to students.

“This will be an enormous benefit for our schools. With this additional support, principals and other staff members can focus on the educational needs of students while still promoting the health of everyone at their school.”

Health Department administrator Paul Myers says the ongoing collaboration between his department, the district and other partners is critical to mitigating the impact of COVID.

“We are collectively building upon the successful reopening of our local K-12 schools,” said Myers. “We have demonstrated that through coordinated efforts, the detrimental effects of COVID-19 can be minimized and the critical in-person instruction of our children can continue.”

The Alachua County School Board is expected to discuss the issue of mandatory masking in Alachua County schools on August 3.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.