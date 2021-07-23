Advertisement

Circuit judge evaluating ACSO employee’s lawsuit rules in favor of sheriff’s office

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Monica Brasington—the circuit judge assigned to evaluate a lawsuit filed by an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office employee—has ruled in favor of the ACSO.

Former Trauma and Special Services Bureau Chief Laura Knudson filed a lawsuit against the office after she was demoted to the criminal investigations division by Sheriff Clovis during a process of reorganization.

With the lawsuit, Knudson aspired to recover both her former position and salary.

