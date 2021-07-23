Circuit judge evaluating ACSO employee’s lawsuit rules in favor of sheriff’s office

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Monica Brasington—the circuit judge assigned to evaluate a lawsuit filed by an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office employee—has ruled in favor of the ACSO.

Former Trauma and Special Services Bureau Chief Laura Knudson filed a lawsuit against the office after she was demoted to the criminal investigations division by Sheriff Clovis during a process of reorganization.

With the lawsuit, Knudson aspired to recover both her former position and salary.

