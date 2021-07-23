Family-run NCFL business, Cereal Rush, brings a twist to breakfast

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Who knew breakfast and dessert could pair so well together? Virginia Lynn-Brinson and her family-run business, Cereal Rush, caught game and debuted their unique at different events throughout Alachua County in July.

“And we ran out of ice cream twice at every event we’ve done,” said Lynn-Brinson. “We’ve run out of ice cream.”

Hands down, breakfast is the best meal of the day and a family-run, Black-owned, NCFL-based business is bringing a new twist to a morning classic! Cereal Rush joined me in the studio today to share their story.

The business offers customized cereal cupcakes, cereal ice cream bowls and their biggest hit— cereal milkshakes. The idea was born from Branson’s 23-year-old son, Darius Grimmage.

“And it was his idea, he thought about it last year. But he didn’t do anything with it and so this year I decided to go ahead and start it for him,” added Lynn-Brinson. “So when he graduates in the Spring, he will have a job. And he won’t have to worry about looking for a job because he will have a business when he gets out of college.”

While the business works on their brick & mortar location in August, Lynn-Brinson and her daughters are busy selling out at events.

“Now, I’m at a point in my life that we can have a family business because my kids are old enough to work.”

When we talk about the future of this business and where we’re going with it, what’s next?

“We would like to be the next, you know, McDonald’s, Burger King, so we’d like to have different Cereal Rush businesses in other cities and other states. And to create jobs, that’s the main thing because as a mom, when you don’t have enough money to take care of your family it can be a lot of stress so we want to be able to create jobs as well.”

Cereal Rush has a pop-up scheduled in Downtown Gainesville to support a fundraiser aimed at Rosewood descendants. The details for the event are here.

