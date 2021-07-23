Gainesville police call on city commissioners to shorten hookah lounge hours

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville law enforcement leaders are calling on city commissioners to change the hours hookah lounges are open.

It’s a push to better regulate crowd control and possibly reduce violence.

Assistant Chief of Police, Lonnie Scott, said one of the first steps to solving violence in the streets is crowd control.

He said having these hookah lounges open past the time bars are closed is causing more harm than good.

“It’s about the behavior of the folks that are there. If it wasn’t problematic, the police wouldn’t be there. We have other things to do at 2 in the morning,” said Scott.

This push came out of the city commission meeting on Monday.

Scott said many of the hookah lounges are operating as dance halls and bottle clubs.

He said there simply aren’t enough officers to manage the problem.

“All of this is against the law and the ordinances we’ve established. They typically try to work around them. So the modification that we want to put in is to make sure at 2 o’clock am just like the bars they have to close,” said Scott.

Scott said shootings have broken out due to the sheer amount of people inside and outside the building.

Gainesville City Commissioner, David Arreola, said the crowd control issue has led to a snowball effect.

“By the time these hookah lounges are getting packed people have already had lots of drinks. It’s really just a place where we want there to be some type of regulation to the public nuisance that’s happening,” he said.

Right now, city commissioners are working with the police department to draft language on how to better enforce crowd control measures.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.