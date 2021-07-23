Gators picked second in SEC East, four players voted preseason all-conference

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -SEC media has picked the Florida Gators to finish second in the Eastern Division this season behind Georgia, while four members of the Gators have earned preseason all-conference honors.

Florida received seven first place votes compared to 124 for Georgia. The Gators are coming off a division title in 2020 and an appearance in the SEC title game. Kentucky was third in voting, followed by Missouri, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt.

In the SEC West, Alabama was chosen as the favorite with 130 of 133 first place votes. The Crimson Tide were followed in the poll by Texas A&M, LSU, Ole Miss, Auburn, Arkansas, and Mississippi State. Alabama was also the choice of voters to claim the SEC title, beating Georgia for the vote, 84-45.

Gator cornerback Kaiir Elam and defensive lineman Zachary Carter were each chosen to the preseason First Team All-SEC defense. Elam had two interceptions last fall and also broke up 11 passes, while Carter led the team with five sacks and nine and half tackles for a loss.

Linebacker Ventrell Miller, Florida’s leading tackler last season with 88, was voted to the second team. Wide receiver Jacob Copeland was selected to the third team offense after totaling 23 receptions for 435 yards and three touchdowns.

Florida kicks off the 2021 season Sept. 4 at home versus Florida Atlantic.

